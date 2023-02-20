Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork Stock Performance

UPWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 3,027,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,573. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.51. Upwork has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,677 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $328,550.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,680,308.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,898 shares of company stock valued at $342,106. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 210.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 497,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4,820.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 161,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $724,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.