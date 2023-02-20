Nellore Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 9.1% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $35,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after purchasing an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,681,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.13, for a total value of $1,691,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,343.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, reaching $170.49. 727,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,830. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

