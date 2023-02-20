Neo (NEO) Market Cap Tops $990.41 Million

Neo (NEO) traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.04 or 0.00056713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded up 69.4% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $990.41 million and approximately $687.12 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.82 or 0.00422975 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,943.47 or 0.28018659 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000156 BTC.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
