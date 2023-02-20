Nervos Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.86 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $196.93 million and $12.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,312.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.99 or 0.00403046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00092659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.16 or 0.00675214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.86 or 0.00562920 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00174371 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,240,631,741 coins and its circulating supply is 39,721,173,801 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

