Nervos Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $18.74 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $201.45 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,474.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.18 or 0.00401149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00685711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.25 or 0.00564860 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00174302 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,243,243,293 coins and its circulating supply is 39,723,218,203 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.