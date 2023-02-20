NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NURO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $13.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

