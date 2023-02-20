NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.82.
NEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.
