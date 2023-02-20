NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $12.50

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE NEX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.54. 4,633,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,470. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 485,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.