Noodles & Company (NDLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st.

Noodles & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $283.08 million, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.51.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,756.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.