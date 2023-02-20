Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Lessened by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for 1.4% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,439. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

