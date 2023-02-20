Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 177,477 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 496.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,237 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,477 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,086,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,813,086. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.