Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 66 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 21.7% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 51,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88,598 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded up $2.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,850,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,315. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.72. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

