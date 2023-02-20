Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,288. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

