Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,397. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.45.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

