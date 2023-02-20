Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.35 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

