Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. 8,256,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.