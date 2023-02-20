Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $12.68 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 759,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE remained flat at $17.83 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,839,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,970. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28.

