Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,001 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $374.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,285,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,509. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

