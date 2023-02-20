Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 31,466 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,466 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $103.50. 202,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,688. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

