Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,852 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,075,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,343,673. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.