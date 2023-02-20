Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,999,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,795,000 after acquiring an additional 342,357 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,808,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 278,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

