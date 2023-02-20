Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on NUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %
NUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 660,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
