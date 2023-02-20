Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Lowered to $38.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

NUS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 660,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after purchasing an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.