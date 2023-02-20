Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,951,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 485,440 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.74% of American International Group worth $614,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,736,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,964. The company has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

