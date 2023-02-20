Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658,708 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 56,352 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $575,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 111.8% in the third quarter. Tlwm now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 54.7% in the third quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.96. 5,589,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.35. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.11.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

