Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Billion Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,976,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 117,639 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Costco Wholesale worth $1,877,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 5,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 108.9% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 131.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the third quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.46.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $507.48. 1,340,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $499.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

