Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $701.78 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,690,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237,001 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $701,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $84.80. 6,825,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,530. The company has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

