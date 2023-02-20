Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $781.66 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,374 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $781,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,946,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 192,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,452,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 769,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,668,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,394,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $559.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,897. The company has a market capitalization of $219.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $15,865,353. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.