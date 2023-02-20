Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,650,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70,634 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,251,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.44. 8,256,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,363,888. The company has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

