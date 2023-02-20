Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $987,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,522,000 after buying an additional 281,926 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.18. 1,361,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,688. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45. The firm has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

