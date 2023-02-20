Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 742,023 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,887,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 742,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Pfizer worth $870,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 25,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. 18,293,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,140,584. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

