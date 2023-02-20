Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Nuvei stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $79.13.
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.
