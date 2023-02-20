NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to “Sell” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $195.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.72.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $213.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

