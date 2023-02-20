Ocuphire Pharma’s (OCUP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 60,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.
