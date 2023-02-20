Ocuphire Pharma’s (OCUP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OCUP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. 60,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. Ocuphire Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 806,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 265,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 311,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 186,576 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 440,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 83,123 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.