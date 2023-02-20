OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 826,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,535,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.3% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,868,457. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $59.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

