OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 347,817 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 347,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,000. Unilever makes up 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after buying an additional 1,442,059 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after buying an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after buying an additional 861,988 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,528,000 after buying an additional 792,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UL traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,952. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

