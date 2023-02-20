OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 37,362 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,362 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 11.63% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 188.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Stock Performance

LDEM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.91.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.41.

