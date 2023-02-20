OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 408,763 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 258.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $12,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,721,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,705,000 after acquiring an additional 294,415 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 482.4% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,520,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,796,000 after buying an additional 1,259,366 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,256,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 151,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,708,000 after buying an additional 64,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.00. 502,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.87.

