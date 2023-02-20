OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 918,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 6,800,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,890,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.