OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 224,756 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 224,756 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,455 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.1 %

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

NYSE:BUD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 816,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,294. The company has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $66.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

