OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,061 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.83% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 592,694 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,512. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.