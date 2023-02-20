OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $7.66 Million Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,359 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $142.85. 145,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,839. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $189.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.83 and a 200-day moving average of $142.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor Company Profile

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.