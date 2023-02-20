OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $13.73 Million in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 358,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,727,000. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises 0.4% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 353.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 96,211 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 104,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,012. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%.

