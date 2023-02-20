OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.18. 3,773,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

