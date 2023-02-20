Ontology 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $41.21 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $228.87 million and $41.21 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,688.67 or 0.06901517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00083090 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00029806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00029815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

