Oppenheimer Increases Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $25.00

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Cambium Networks stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 308,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBM. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 2,945.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 584,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 564,924 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 904,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

