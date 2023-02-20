Oppenheimer Increases Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $75.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

PCOR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.76. 3,861,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,406. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $78,455.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,418,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,649,000 after acquiring an additional 615,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

