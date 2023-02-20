Oppenheimer Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $40.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. CL King upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 707,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78. The company has a market cap of $787.31 million, a P/E ratio of 198.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

