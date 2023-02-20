Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

