Orchid Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $71.23 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00020768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003944 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00215291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,858.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

