Osmosis (OSMO) Market Capitalization Hits $532.22 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $532.22 million and $20.02 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

